    Published On : Thu, Jun 11th, 2020

    Ms Tanuja captivates DPS kids in second episode of story telling

    Nagpur: Story telling is an effective medium to ingrain values, improving reading skills and opening the minds of children to the world beyond imagination.

    Weaving Magic an initiative by DPS Varanasi, Nashik and Lava Nagpurenraptured one and all today. The second episode had Ms. TanujaGururaj a story teller par excellence narrating some very interesting stories. Shehas been in this profession since 1989. She worked with various organizations like Scholastics, Time Life, Higgin Botham’s, Princeton Review and iscurrently working as a trainer with Byju’s. Storytelling for her is a passion.

    From the word go she captivated the audience with her impeccable style of narrating a story. The audience was in awe on how seamlesslyshe weaved each word into different stories that she narrated like ‘The Sun’s Handkerchief’,‘The Wedding Clothes’, ‘Hippo and the Lost Chick’ and ‘Airavath & Seviya ( Vermicelli ) Kheer’ and each created a magic of its own.

    The audience and the children were thankful for such an engaging session.

