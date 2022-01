Nagpur Mrs Manmeet kaur kohli won the 2nd runner up title at Miss and Mrs India queen of Hearts 2021 which was magnificently organized on 28th December at a 5 star Hotel Crowne Plaza in Greater Noida.

The participants showcase their talent on the Grand Finale Stage. The celebrity Jury for the Grand Finale Night was Pavitra Punia (Indian television Actress & big boss 14 fame).

The Show was organized by Saloni agrawal and Ankur agrawal aiming at empowering women globally.