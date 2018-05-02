Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Mourning procession marks Muharram in city

Nagpur: Members of Muslim community took out a procession in city to mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussein Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad in the month of Muharram. Muharram is the first month, which marks the beginning of a new year in Islamic calendar. This year the month of Muharram started on September 1 this year. In fact, the month of Muharram is considered the second most holy month after Ramazan.

The tenth day of Muharram is known as the Day of Ashura. On this, as part of the mourning of Muharram, Shia Muslims and Sunni Muslims practice Faqa (partial fasting) on Ashura. This year the 10th day of Muharram, also known as Ashura or ‘Youm-e-Ashura’, is on Tuesday, September 10.

Ashura is the day when Imam Hussein Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad was martyred. He was believed to be the third Imam of the Shia community. Mourners used sharp objects such as knives or chains which have blades attached to them and other weapons in acts of self-flagellation.

On the other hand, Sunni Muslims observe this day with a peaceful fast that lasts from sunrise to sunset. They also hold gatherings to remember the sacrifices of Imam Hussein and attend special prayers in mosques.

