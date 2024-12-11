MOU Signed Between NCDC, Health Ministry, and Nagpur Municipal Corporation

Advertisement













Nagpur: The Government of India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to establish a branch of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and a Metropolitan Surveillance Unit (MSU) in Nagpur. The MSU will be set up at the K.T. Nagar Urban Primary Health Center in Nagpur, as confirmed by Dr. Deepak Selokar, the Medical Health Officer of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

An agreement has been signed between NCDC, the Health and Family Welfare Department of Maharashtra, and the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) for the establishment of the MSU. As part of this initiative, a team led by Mr. Ghulam Mustafa, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, visited Nagpur on December 8 and 9, 2024, to assess the K.T. Nagar Health Center building for the proposed unit.

During the visit, the team, including Dr. Aradhna Bhargav, NCDC’s nodal officer for Nagpur, and several key officials from NMC, the Public Works Department, and the Electricity and Fire Departments, met with Mrs. Anchal Goyal, Additional Commissioner of NMC, to discuss the details of the MSU project.

Key Objectives of the Metropolitan Surveillance Unit (MSU):

Surveillance of Listed Diseases: MSU will monitor diseases under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), such as Anthrax, Chicken Pox, Dengue, Malaria, Zika, Ebola, and others.

Alert System for Outbreaks: MSU will provide alerts for infectious disease outbreaks and offer technical guidance for effective responses.

Disease Surveillance and Control: The MSU will focus on rapid surveys and measures to combat infectious diseases.

Funding and Laboratory Setup: Central government funding has been approved, and a fully-equipped laboratory will be established for disease surveillance.

The establishment of the MSU will enhance the city’s ability to monitor and respond to infectious diseases promptly, contributing significantly to public health management.