Published On : Mon, Dec 30th, 2019

More rain likely to intensify chill blitz in Nagpur, Vidarbha

Nagpur: More rainfall on Monday and the next couple of days is likely to intensify chill blitz in Nagpur and other parts of Vidarbha, according to Skymet Weather. The region is already in the grip of bone-chilling cold wave and further rainfall could add more misery. On Sunday, Nagpur recorded 5.3 degree Celsius which was the third lowest minimum temperature of the century. One day ago the city recorded 5.1 degrees which was the lowest of the season and also the second in 100 years. With 5.3 degrees, Nagpur is experiencing the minimum temperature 7.3 degrees below normal.

According to the Weather Man, there are also chances of hailstorm activities during this time frame. Nagpur, Akola, Amravati, Gondia, Chandrapur, Nanded, Latur, Parbhani and Aurangabad are likely to witness rains. It is not very usual for Nagpur to observe chilly winter but for the last couple of days, the minimum temperature has been settling 6-7 degrees below the normal average. Nagpurians experienced another chilly morning on Sunday that lasted throughout the day. People preferred to stay indoors under the thick cover of woollen clothes and jackets to ditch the chill. The northwesterly winds all the day made people uncomfortable.

On Sunday, Chandrapur recorded the lowest minimum temperature with 5.1 degree Celsius while Nagpur was second on the chart. Gondia recorded 6.0 degree Celsius which was the third in the list while other places like Wardha (6.6), Bramhapuri (6.8), Akola (8.6), Amravati (8.6), Gadchiroli (9.0), Washim (9.0) and Yavatmal (9.4) recorded the minimum temperature below 10 degrees. Buldhana was the only place that recorded minimum temperature above 10 degrees on Sunday.

