Mominpura revisited through Heritage Dialogue, oozes colors of Ramzan

Nagpur: Eminent historian, descendents from royal families, professors of architecture, practitioners, architectural students and the local residents who belong to the historic and traditional lanes of Hansapuri and Mominpura joined together to explore these age-old areas of Nagpur in an engrossing manner.

Tagged as The Nagpur Tale, the unique initiative has been undertaken by design and architecture institute Sakha, with an aim to establish a Heritage Dialogue, led by Ar. Sandeep Pathe (Conservation Architect and Principal Architect, Sakha). The initiative aims to establish an interactive platform where people from multi-disciplinary knowledge background come together to share their point of view to witness and understand the significance of historical premise of Gond Palace at Nagpur.

The heritage Dialogue celebrates the cultural identity of Mominpura on the occasion of Ramzan. The dialogue broadly covered the historic narratives of Muslim weaver’s community which was settled in the Mohalla of Mominpura. It also carried an introductory brief upon ‘Mohalla Architecture’ which was an interesting feature of Mughal architectural style. The evolution and the transformation of these ‘Mohallas’ which carry an interesting character because of the community which lived and practised the occupation of weaving together.

The variety of queries and interactions anticipated by students was the most interesting part of ‘the heritage dialogue’

The overall initiative was organised and managed by team Sakha which includes Ar. Sandeep Pathe, Ar. Srushti Tiwari, Ar. Devesh Chindhe and Ar. Akash Baraiya.