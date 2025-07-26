Molestation at OBC Girls’ Hostel Nagpur: No Leads Yet, Panic Among Students

Advertisement



Nagpur: Days after the shocking molestation and theft incident at the Government OBC Girls’ Hostel, located at IC Chowk under MIDC Police Station limits, the police have yet to make any significant breakthrough. The lack of leads has left the hostel’s residents in a state of panic and insecurity, triggering widespread outrage among students and social organizations across the city.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 2:30 am on Monday, when two unidentified youths entered the hostel from the rear side of the building. They reportedly snuck into the room of a sleeping girl and attempted to molest her. The girl woke up and raised an alarm, causing the intruders to flee the scene — but not before stealing her mobile phone.

No CCTV Footage Inside Hostel

Investigations have been severely hampered due to the absence of CCTV cameras inside the hostel, making it difficult for the police to identify the culprits. MIDC Police Station In-Charge, Gokul Mahajan, informed that three dedicated teams have been formed to investigate the case. While a few individuals have been detained for questioning, no conclusive evidence has emerged.

Gold Rate 25 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,000 /- Gold 22 KT 92,100 /- Silver/Kg 1,15,700 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Authorities are now reviewing surveillance footage from cameras installed in and around the building, hoping to gather clues about the suspects’ movements.

Hostel Staff Removed from Duty

In response to the incident, Vijay Wakulkar, Deputy Director of the Other Backward Class Bahujan Welfare Department, has removed the hostel warden and female peon from duty. Both were employed on a contractual basis and were responsible for night-time supervision.

“This is a matter concerning the safety and dignity of girl students. We have taken the incident seriously and begun inspection drives across all government-run hostels to evaluate and enhance their security arrangements,” Wakulkar stated.

Hostel Housed 64 Girls in Commercial Building

The OBC Girls’ Hostel is situated on the second and third floors of Gayatri Plaza, a commercial complex on Hingna Road. At the time of the incident, 64 female students were residing there under government provisions.

The incident has sparked protests and appeals from various student unions and social organizations, who are demanding swift justice, arrest of the accused, and urgent improvements in hostel security.