Mohota Science College professors felicitated by ex-students

Nagpur: The students of the 1969 and 1970 batches of Shri Mathuradas Mohta Science College, Nagpur, organized their first reunion on recently through a 92+ member WhatsApp group “Mohota Sanmitra Parivar” to complete 52 years of college life.

The best and kindest teachers of our time have laboured in shaping our careers, which have resulted in Medical, Dental, Law, Professor/Teacher, Physiotherapy, Homeopathy researchers, Educationists, Industrialists and Politicians, Pharmacists, created veterans in the field of human resource development.

To name a few lke Dr. Chandrasekhar Deopujari (Neurosurgeon), Dr. Vilas Dangre (Homeopath), Dr. Uday Bodhankar (Paediatrician and International Personality), Dr. Ram Thombre (Dean/Director of Dental College), Dr. Suresh Gupta (Director Health Services).Dr. Shashikant Ganeshpuri (Ophthalmologist) Dr. Hemant and Dr. Archana Joshi, Chief Activist for Improving Humanitarian Services) Dr. Sudhir Mangrulkar (Physiotherapist and excellent photographer), Prof. Vitthal Dambhare and Prof. Vinod Borgaonkar, Outstanding Teachers, Prof. Avinash Senad, Principal, Adv. Prakash Shendre, famous poet. Anil Shende, Pradip Pandey, HR Director, Dubai, who came specially for the event, Vinod Yeskade (ACP Retd.), Sadanand Nimkar, Ex-Vice President, Zilla Parishad, Nagpur and many Bank Officers/LIC Officers and many Alumni who have earned a good reputation in society through their services.

About 90 alumni gathered at the alma mater at 8 am, toured the college campus and were overcome with emotion. As per tradition, the program started with Saraswati Pooja. Nagpur Board of Education President Mohit D Shah and Secretary Dr. Harish Rathi were felicitated. The professors of our time were also felicitated with mementos, shawls, sreephals, and bouquets.

The students said that they are grateful to these teachers for coming to the college despite heavy rains at the age of 85 to 92 and adverse health conditions. We sincerely salute them for their love and affection towards us.

Prof Dr. Balkrishna Murhar, Dr.K D Gomkale, Prof. Anirudh Murkute, Dr. Dattatraya Kathikar, Prof. Dinkarrao K Bangale, Prof. Pradeep Paranjpe, Prof. Prabha Takale Jog were felicitated by giving them shawl, shrifal and certificates.

Vice Principal Dr. Prof. Saha expressed satisfaction about the visit of former students. Alumni have contributed more than Rs 51,000 as gifts to be given to the college soon.

Also, trees were planted in the college premises. The main event was held at Maharajbagh Club, Amravati Road, Nagpur. After the formal opening ceremony, members introduced themselves and family members.

A souvenir prepared by Artist Dr. Sudhir Mangrulkar, Prof. Vitthal Dambhare and Dr. Vinod Borgaonkar,was released by well-known homeopath and our fellow classmate Dr. Vilas Dangre.

Later Anil Shende and Sadhana Bansod Karve and Chitra Joshi Doke presented a cultural event. Everyone was presented with beautiful mementos along with group photo and selfie photo.

The program ended with emotional expressions expressed by many and the national anthem.

