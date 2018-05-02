“Mohabattein “A Journy of Love songs live on fb by Heart beat and Swar Malhar.

Heart beat and Swar Malhar has organized ” Mohabbatein “ A Online Musical Concert on FB . It is unique program by Heart beat and Swar Malhar for journey of love Songs. Versatile Singer Prashant sahare, Voice of Nagpur Sanjivani Buty, Prashant Waliokar, Prashant Thakre, Shailaja Bade, Vandana Deshbratar and Vidya Gawande are the artists who has performed. Prashant and Sanjivani has planned this novel program.

Sanjivani Buty is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gives encouragement and appreciation for such novel idea of on line events .

Soulful songs like…..Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na….., Roj Roj Ankho Tale…., Julie Love you…., Na lagena jiya lagena…., Sanso ki Jarurat ho jaise…, Wada raha sanam…., Rup tera Mastana…., Chura liya hai tumne….., AApke aankho me shayad…., Tumhara pyar chahiye…., Tu muze apna pata de….., Raja ko Rani se pyar ho gaya…, Tere Chehre se najar nahi Hatati…., Ye ishq hay baithe bithaye… and many more songs were presented during program.

Progranm conclude with Ye Jo Mohobbat Hai…… sung by all singers.

In the lock down period , Heart Beat and Swar Malhar has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Huge no comments and compliments was there to the show.

Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Mr. Rakesh Bopche , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha Puranik, Sanjay Borkar, Pratima Mam, Mr. Rakesh Bopche, , Sanjivani Chaudhary, Aashish Hadke, Yash Kher, Shruti Jain, Shyam jain, , Parvati Nayar, , Yogesh Sahare, Vijay Jathe, and many more music lovers has joined program. Anchor Prashant Sahare has done his job nicely. He elaborates the facts impressively and soulfully.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar encourages the singers, Organizers for live program in this crucial days of Corona kovid 19. He is having immense interest and contribution to the field of music. He is a renowned Academician , Principal, Social worker and singer of our city too. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur.

At the beginning of program , Organisers welcome Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned people of Nagpurs musical world and all on line viewers for their support and encouragement. . In his reply to welcome , Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gave thanks Prashant Sahare and Sanjivani Buty for lovely organization and extend his good wishes for future of the them. He always encourage young talents for presenting their talents on various fronts. Many more groups are coming ahead to present on line programs of face book.

Program comes to end at 6.30 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.