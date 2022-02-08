Modi to reply on Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday in the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament.

The debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s Address in Rajya Sabha concluded on Monday.

Forty members, including three women members, participated in the debate that lasted for 11 hours 25 minutes.

With PM Modi’s reply today, the total duration of debate will exceed 12 hours allocated by the Business Advisory Committee.

After Prime Minister’s reply, the debate on the union budget for 2022-23 will begin for which 11 hours have been allotted.

Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha.

PM Modi alleged that Congress was banking on its “divide and rule” policy and had become the leader of “tukde tukde gang”.

Listing out the achievements of his government, PM said that India is poised to have 100 unicorns and some of them have the potential to be multi-national companies. The Prime Minister said that policies of government have spawned the growth of unicorns.