Modi to offer prayers in Ayodhya on Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely offer ‘puja’ at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Sunday, a day ahead of Diwali, official sources have said.

During his visit to the temple town on Sunday evening, he will also attend ‘Deepotsav’ and ‘aarti’ ceremonies and inspect the ongoing construction of the Ram temple.

Sources said Modi will also witness green and digital fireworks on the banks of Saryu river.

Modi is also expected to visit the famous temples at Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand on Friday.

Besides performing ‘puja’ at the temples, he will also inspect development works at the two famous pilgrimage centres.

