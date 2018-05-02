Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Apr 8th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Modi takes second dose of Covid vaccine at AIIMS

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, and asked those eligible for the shot to take it soon to defeat the virus.

    He had taken his first jab on March 1 at the hospital.

    ‘Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on CoWin.gov.in,’ he tweeted.

    The prime minister also posted a picture of his receiving the jab.

    Modi has taken Covaxin, India’s homegrown vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech.

    Official sources said the two nurses who administered the vaccine to the prime minister on Thursday are P Niveda from Puducherry and Nisha Sharma from Punjab.

    Niveda was also involved in administering him the first shot on March 1.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Hardcore goon planning serious crime nabbed by Shanti Nagar cops
    Hardcore goon planning serious crime nabbed by Shanti Nagar cops
    Fadnavis seeks CBI probe into Waze’s charges against Parab
    Fadnavis seeks CBI probe into Waze’s charges against Parab
    Why are we getting step motherly treatment in Nagpur?
    Why are we getting step motherly treatment in Nagpur?
    शहराच्या ८४ शासकीय केन्द्रांमध्ये आता लसीकरणाची व्यवस्था
    शहराच्या ८४ शासकीय केन्द्रांमध्ये आता लसीकरणाची व्यवस्था
    जनसेवेकरीता भाजयुमोला पोलीस आयुक्तांचा मदतीचा हात.
    जनसेवेकरीता भाजयुमोला पोलीस आयुक्तांचा मदतीचा हात.
    Hockey organiser Yagya no more
    Hockey organiser Yagya no more
    HC orders setting up of panel to monitor COVID-19 situation in Nagpur
    HC orders setting up of panel to monitor COVID-19 situation in Nagpur
    गांधीबाग झोनमध्ये नव्या लसीकरण केंद्राचा शुभारंभ
    गांधीबाग झोनमध्ये नव्या लसीकरण केंद्राचा शुभारंभ
    गैरसमज टाळा, लसीकरणासाठी पुढे या
    गैरसमज टाळा, लसीकरणासाठी पुढे या
    कोरोना संसर्गकाळात दस्तनोंदणी ऑनलाईन
    कोरोना संसर्गकाळात दस्तनोंदणी ऑनलाईन
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145