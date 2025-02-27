Modi reflects on Maha Kumbh, calls it a ‘Maha Yagya of Unity’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media on February 27 to reflect on the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh, describing it as a “Maha Yagya of unity.”

In his post on the social media platform X, PM Modi expressed his awe at the overwhelming unity displayed by the 140 crore countrymen who gathered for the 45-day event in Prayagraj.

“The Maha Kumbh has concluded…the Maha Yagya of unity has been completed. The way the faith of 140 crore countrymen came together for 45 days at the Maha Kumbh of unity in Prayagraj, at one time, and joined this one festival, is overwhelming! I have tried to pen down the thoughts that came to my mind after the completion of the Maha Kumbh,” PM Modi wrote.