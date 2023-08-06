Modernization and Redevelopment Initiative for Nagpur Region Railway Stations Underway: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Unveils Ambitious Plans

Nagpur: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari addressed the foundation stone laying ceremony for the redevelopment of key railway stations in the Nagpur region, at an event held in Godhani Railway Station today. In a concerted effort to enhance railway infrastructure and commuter experiences, a comprehensive modernization and redevelopment initiative is set to reshape key railway stations under Nagpur Division. The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme will spearhead the transformation of Katol, Narkhed, and Godhani railway stations, while also extending its influence to revamp the Nagpur main railway station and Ajni railway station. Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi layed the foundation stone for the redevelopment project, virtually. Union Minister of Railways Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw also joined virtually.

In his address, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, shared that proactive measures have been undertaken to engage with the Railway Ministry, focusing on the implementation of the Broad Gauge Fast Local Metro project. This project is poised to connect Nagpur to pivotal destinations like Amravati, Chandrapur, Gondia, Vadsa, and Narkhed, with work poised to commence following the successful completion of the Nagpur-Wardha four lane endeavor. The Union Minister also took the opportunity to announce the sanctioning of a cement concrete road from the central road fund, addressing the need for improved access to the Godhani railway station.

A roster of railway stations comprising Godhani, Katol, Narkhed, Pandhurna, Multai, Amla, Baitul, Ghodadongari, Junnardev, Sevagram, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Hinganghat, Chandrapur, and Ballarshah have been designated under the ambit of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme within the Central Railway Division of Nagpur Railway. To fuel these ambitious endeavors, a substantial fund of Rs 372 crore has been allocated.

Also Present at the occasion were Central Railway Nagpur Division Manager, Tusharkant Pandey, and Member of Parliament from Ramtek Kripal Tumane.

