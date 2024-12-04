Moderate Earthquake Near Warangal Likely Causes Morning Tremors in Nagpur

Advertisement





Nagpur: A mild earthquake experienced by Nagpur residents early this morning may have been triggered by a 5.3 magnitude quake that struck 85 km northeast of Warangal, Telangana. The quake, reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS), occurred at 6:57 AM local time on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

The earthquake originated at a moderately shallow depth of 40 km beneath the surface near Warangal. Preliminary reports from global seismology agencies, including the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), have also noted the quake, assigning it a magnitude of 5.0.

Residents in Nagpur reported feeling tremors just after 7:29 AM, particularly in areas such as Besa and Manish Nagar. While the intensity in Nagpur was mild, many stepped outdoors in concern.

Seismologists suggest that these tremors in Nagpur could be aftershocks or secondary vibrations caused by the Warangal quake. Early data indicates that the quake was felt across parts of Telangana, including Manthani, Warangal, Ramagundam, and Yellandu. These areas, within 100 km of the epicenter, likely experienced weak to light shaking.

So far, no reports of significant damage or casualties have emerged from either the Warangal or Nagpur areas. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation and are reviewing data for any updates.

Experts advise residents to remain calm and follow safety guidelines in the event of further aftershocks.