Model Making Competition at The Achievers School, Waroda, Nagpur

Nagpur: To foster scientific curiosity and creativity amongst the students, The Achievers School, Waroda, Nagpur, had organised a Model Making Competition for its students. The competition was a platform for the students of Std IX & Std X to exhibit and share their knowledge and passion for science through hands on activities and interaction with peers and audiences.

Necessity is the mother of invention’ might sound clichéd, but at times of emergency it holds true. People improvise and innovate, and create something out of the available resources which expresses their creativity and imagination.

‘Thinking ‘out-of-the-box at times becomes crucial, not only in times of emergency but also when we have to consider environmental factors. In the said Competition, students were inspired to have their creative juices flowing and the young scientists & inventors came up with working models of concepts and activities like Making bricks from trapped dust particals, Hologram, Microscope using plastic bottles, Sound amplifier, Electroscope, Mobile stand using ice-cream stick, Space elevator, Stylus using simple pen etc.

The Judges for the Competition were Mrs. Pratibha Chawhan and Mr. Zuber Ahmed. Dr. Priyadarshini Deoghare, Director-Academics & Principal, appreciated the efforts of the students and the staff. Director of the school, Mrs. Sapna Katiyar, congratulated the winners and encouraged students to think with a scientific temperament.

