Mock drill conducted at Nagpur Airport to deal with emergency

Nagpur: Aimed at ensuring the adequacy and effectiveness of the Airport Emergency Plan (AEP) and action by individual participating agencies and organisations, the periodic emergency mock drill was conducted at Nagpur’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The emergency mock exercise was conducted by MIHAN India Limited (MIL) in the presence of senior officials. Air Traffic Control (ATC), Airport Authority of India (AAI), Airport Operations Control Centre (MIL), Security Section (MIL), Civil & Engineering Section (MIL), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Fire and Emergency Services Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), City Fire MADC Fire Service, empanelled hospitals, Terminal Management (MIL), Air India, Indigo Airlines, GoFirst, Star Air and Nagpur City Police participated in the exercise.

Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) Section of MIHAN India Limited (MIL) responded to the emergency in accordance with the Airport Emergency Plan and used foam to extinguish the mock fire and rescued the persons on board (the simulated aircraft) and completed the mock drill successfully.

