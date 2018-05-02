Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Aug 30th, 2019

Mobile shop burgled in Koradi, cash, goods worth Rs 3.27 lakh stolen

Nagpur: Koradi police have booked unidentified miscreants for allegedly breaking into a mobile shop on Macchi Market Road, Mahadula and decamping with cash and mobile phones collectively worth Rs 3,27,948. The incident occurred at Taj Mobile Shop in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

In his complaint Nawab Gulab Khan (39), a resident of Smruti Nagar, owner of the shop told Koradi police that, he had locked his shop on Wednesday night before leaving for home and when he returned next day he found the rear door of the shop broken and cash Rs 10,000 kept in the drawer along with mobile phones in the shop missing. Subsequently he rushed to Koradi police and filed a complaint.

Following the compliant of Khan, Koradi police have registered an offence under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the IPC and started the investigation into the matter.

Happening Nagpur
Two-day Bengali drama festival in Nagpur on Sept 14 and 15
Two-day Bengali drama festival in Nagpur on Sept 14 and 15
Launch of Nagpur’s only Nail Studio
Launch of Nagpur’s only Nail Studio
Nagpur Crime News
Mobile shop burgled in Koradi, cash, goods worth Rs 3.27 lakh stolen
Mobile shop burgled in Koradi, cash, goods worth Rs 3.27 lakh stolen
House break in Pratap Nagar, Rs 1.6 lakh booty stolen
House break in Pratap Nagar, Rs 1.6 lakh booty stolen
Maharashtra News
श्रीराम शिक्षण संस्थेतर्फे गुणवंत विद्यार्थ्यांचा सत्कार
श्रीराम शिक्षण संस्थेतर्फे गुणवंत विद्यार्थ्यांचा सत्कार
पर्यावरण पूरक गणेशोत्सवाचे दृष्टीने गणेश मुर्ती विसर्जनाची व्यवस्था करावी
पर्यावरण पूरक गणेशोत्सवाचे दृष्टीने गणेश मुर्ती विसर्जनाची व्यवस्था करावी
Hindi News
महात्मे नेत्र अस्पताल द्वारा रविवार को नेत्रदान जागरूकता रैली का आयोजन
महात्मे नेत्र अस्पताल द्वारा रविवार को नेत्रदान जागरूकता रैली का आयोजन
गोंदियाः घूस लेते सहायक पुलिस उपनिरीक्षक गिरफ्तार
गोंदियाः घूस लेते सहायक पुलिस उपनिरीक्षक गिरफ्तार
Trending News
NMC shows door to Kanak, set to appoint ‘tainted’ M/s BVG for garbage collection, raises many eyebrows
NMC shows door to Kanak, set to appoint ‘tainted’ M/s BVG for garbage collection, raises many eyebrows
‘Satta’ den raided, 8 persons nabbed
‘Satta’ den raided, 8 persons nabbed
Featured News
कनक राज समाप्ति पर विवादस्पद बीवीजी को दूल्हा बनाने की तैयारी
कनक राज समाप्ति पर विवादस्पद बीवीजी को दूल्हा बनाने की तैयारी
Indian Railways Ties With ISRO to Come up With Real-time Monitering System in 700 Trains
Indian Railways Ties With ISRO to Come up With Real-time Monitering System in 700 Trains
Trending In Nagpur
FDA raids vendor selling adulterated milk in Lashkaribagh
FDA raids vendor selling adulterated milk in Lashkaribagh
महात्मे नेत्र अस्पताल द्वारा रविवार को नेत्रदान जागरूकता रैली का आयोजन
महात्मे नेत्र अस्पताल द्वारा रविवार को नेत्रदान जागरूकता रैली का आयोजन
DCP Pandit inspects ‘Y’-point of Children’s Park in Dharampeth
DCP Pandit inspects ‘Y’-point of Children’s Park in Dharampeth
NMC eases restrictions, to supply water regularly from Sept 1 to 15
NMC eases restrictions, to supply water regularly from Sept 1 to 15
गोंदियाः घूस लेते सहायक पुलिस उपनिरीक्षक गिरफ्तार
गोंदियाः घूस लेते सहायक पुलिस उपनिरीक्षक गिरफ्तार
पर्यावरण पूरक गणेशोत्सवाचे दृष्टीने गणेश मुर्ती विसर्जनाची व्यवस्था करावी
पर्यावरण पूरक गणेशोत्सवाचे दृष्टीने गणेश मुर्ती विसर्जनाची व्यवस्था करावी
Day out for bulls as farmers celebrate Pola festival with gaiety
Day out for bulls as farmers celebrate Pola festival with gaiety
Gadkari announces Rs 10 crore aid to promote goods made by women entrepreneurs
Gadkari announces Rs 10 crore aid to promote goods made by women entrepreneurs
रविनिश पांडे है निर्दोष राजैतिक षड्यंत्र के तहत उन्हें फसाया गया है- शिवसेना शहरप्रमुख प्रकाश जाधव
रविनिश पांडे है निर्दोष राजैतिक षड्यंत्र के तहत उन्हें फसाया गया है- शिवसेना शहरप्रमुख प्रकाश जाधव
Mumbai artist comes out with innovative, eco-friendly ‘Tree Ganesha’
Mumbai artist comes out with innovative, eco-friendly ‘Tree Ganesha’
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145