Mobile shop burgled in Koradi, cash, goods worth Rs 3.27 lakh stolen

Nagpur: Koradi police have booked unidentified miscreants for allegedly breaking into a mobile shop on Macchi Market Road, Mahadula and decamping with cash and mobile phones collectively worth Rs 3,27,948. The incident occurred at Taj Mobile Shop in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

In his complaint Nawab Gulab Khan (39), a resident of Smruti Nagar, owner of the shop told Koradi police that, he had locked his shop on Wednesday night before leaving for home and when he returned next day he found the rear door of the shop broken and cash Rs 10,000 kept in the drawer along with mobile phones in the shop missing. Subsequently he rushed to Koradi police and filed a complaint.

Following the compliant of Khan, Koradi police have registered an offence under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the IPC and started the investigation into the matter.