MNLU, Nagpur organised Online Certificate Course on Protection of Geographical Indications.

The Maharashtra National Law University Nagpur organised virtual ‘Certificate Course on Protection of Geographical Indications.’ The program was organised under the dynamic leadership of Prof. (Dr.) Vijender Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, MNLU Nagpur between March 11-13, 2022. Shri Chinnaraja G Naidu, Deputy Registrar of Geographical Indications, Chennai, Prof. (Dr.) S.P. Rathor, Professor of Law, Gujarat University, Dr. Aarthi Ashok, Assistant Professor of Law, Cochin University of Science and Technology, School of Legal Studies, Dr. Jupi Gogoi, Associate Professor of Law, National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam were the keynote speakers for the Certificate Course. They have delivered lectures on registration and quality assurance mechanism of GI in India, commercialisation strategies for geographical indications, Impact of geographical Indications in India, socio-economic implications of protection of geographical indications in India: some insights respectively. Dr. Ragini P. Khubalkar, In-charge DPIIT-IPR and Assistant Professor of Law, MNLU, Nagpur congratulated all the participants for attending the programme.

Experts shared their experience on the issues related to Geographical Indication. Right from meaning, scope and significance. Further they covered rights protected under geographical indication, type of products protected under geographical indications, to understand difference between a geographical indication (GI), an appellation of origin (AO), a protected designation of origin (PDO) and a protected geographical indication (PGI) etc. Moreover experts made it clear how recognition and protection of GI is going to add-up income of producers by establishing connection between GI and adequate means of livelihood.

Comparison between success stories of GI tagged products and products losing its glory in spite of GI tag, had provided vision to the participants that lack of awareness, advertisement and training could make a difference in gaining profit out of registered product. Last but not the least a road map to counter hurdles in registration and popularising GI product had deliberated by the experts in the field themselves.

The certificate course was registered and attended by around 200 plusparticipants which included academicians, professionals and students from all over the country. Ms. Shweta Kulkarni and Dr. Anchit Verma, Research Assistant of DPIIT-IPR Chair, at MNLU, Nagpur took efforts for the success of the program.