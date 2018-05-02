Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

MLAs Complain of Nuisance of Drunkards at MLA hostel

Nagpur: Two BJP MLAs complained about nuisance of drunkards at the official accommodation for MLAs here in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Sachin Kalshetti, MLA from Akkalkot, said that some people, who seemed be under the influence of alcohol, knocked on his door on Tuesday night, and demanded Rs 500 from him.

“The Speaker should order action against his nuisance,” he said.

Manda Mhatre, another BJP MLA, said, “My personal assistance faced similar nuisance at the MLA hostel.”

Speaker Nana Patole asked the concerned officials to look into the complaint.

