MK Stalin to Take Oath as Tamil Nadu CM Today

Chennai: After scoring a massive victory, DMK president MK Stalin will on Friday take oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. He will be administered the oath of office by state Governor Banwarilal Purohit at 9 AM today at the Raj Bhavan premises. Earlier, the Governor had invited him to form government in the state. On Thursday evening, Stalin had released a list of 33 ministers who will be part of his cabinet. The list containing names and portfolios of the ministers was sent to the Governor for his approval and it was approved

The DMK won 133 seats in the just-concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly election, and along with allies, including Congress, the alliance has a total seat strength of 159 in the 234-member Assembly. The AIADMK won 66 seats and its allies the BJP and the PMK, four and five seats respectively.

As per updates, MK Stalin’s Cabinet, including him, would be 34-member strong and he has retained senior leaders like Duraimurugan and 15 shall be ministers for the first time

Stalin himself will hold Home and other portfolios including public, general administration, all India services, district revenue officers, special programme implementation and welfare of differently abled persons.

Stalin, who will assume office as Chief Minister for the first time, said the names of certain departments have been rechristened. It includes agriculture department which shall now be agriculture and farmers welfare.

Party veteran and general secretary Duraimurugan, who had held portfolios like Public Works during the previous DMK rule (2006-11), would be Minister for Water Resources in charge of irrigation projects and others including mines and minerals. Duraimurugan is among 18 former Ministers who have been inducted in the Cabinet.



