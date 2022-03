The curious case of Vaishali Yadav head of Hardoi’s village Tera Pursauli in Uttar Pradesh.

Girish Chandra, Panchayat Raj Officer, Hardoi, says she has been absent from her duties and it has now come to light that she has gone to Ukraine to pursue an MBBS. We’ve asked the panchayat for the report and accordingly, action will be taken.”