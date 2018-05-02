Missing son of Nagpur Crime Branch official found dead at Fortune Mall parking

Nagpur: Tension grips Dhantoli area after a dead body of a Police Sub-Inspector’s (PSI) 26-year-old son was discovered in the parking of Fortune Mall, here on Friday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Baghel (26), son of Crime Branch PSI Narendra Baghel. Abhishek was reportedly missing from the last two days.

According to police sources, some mall worker spotted the body on Friday afternoon following which they alerted Police Control Room. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the squad of Dhantoli Police along with Zonal DCP Vinita Sahu has visited the spot and have sent body for autopsy.

Preliminary reports suggest that Abhishek’s body had no severe injuries. Sources said, Abhishek was suffering from Epilepsy and he must have rammed his bike against a pillar in the parking while he had an epileptic episode, causing his death. Though, the exact reason behind the cause of death could only be ascertained after postmortem report.

In the meantime cops have registered an offence of Accidental deaths. Further investigations are on.