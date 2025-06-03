Missed your Meal on Train? Get Delivery at Next Station by RailRestro

No More Hungry Journeys on Trains

Advertisement



Train journeys are always very exciting, interesting and full of adventure. The scenic beauty and the diverse culture take you to breathtaking views and journeys. To relish the different cuisines at the stations, you must order by RailRestro, food in train app to enjoy the blend of views and tastes together.

RailRestro delivers food in train at next station within 30-45 minutes and makes your journey flavourful. To enjoy tasty, hygienic, and fresh food in train, you have the best option to enjoy train food delivery at the next station with sealproof packaging and a variety of meal options available. Choose your favourite food in train from 2500 + fssai certified restaurants and order. The food will be delivered right to your train seat. As travellers often feel hungry and order a meal after boarding, this app helps you to satisfy your hunger.

Gold Rate 03 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,200/- Gold 22 KT 90,400/- Silver/Kg 101,000/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Let’s explore how this works, why it matters, and how RailRestro is transforming mealtime on Indian Railways.

What Is “Train Food Delivery at the Next Station”?

RailRestro’s next-station train food delivery is a smart and flexible service that allows passengers to:

Place a train food order while already on the train

Choose an upcoming station for delivery

Receive freshly prepared food right at their seat

This means even if your train has departed from your originally planned food stop or if you missed ordering in time, you can still enjoy hot, hygienic meals at next station according to your convenience.

This feature supports over 7000 trains and 450+ stations, offering passengers unmatched flexibility during their journey.

Common Scenarios Where This Helps

You Forgot to place Train Food Order Earlier

Let’s say you are traveling on the Howrah Express and forgot to pre order lunch. No problem. Open the RailRestro app or website and place your train food order for the next major station like Nagpur or Raipur.

Your Train Skipped a Stop

Due to rail traffic or route changes, some trains skip minor stops. If your original delivery station is skipped, RailRestro allows you to redirect the delivery to the next available station.

You Didn’t Feel Hungry Before

Sometimes, your appetite kicks in later than expected. No need to eat packaged snacks — just use the “next station” feature to get a proper meal.

Delay or Rescheduling

Trains may arrive late, and if you miss your scheduled delivery, RailRestro coordinates to train food deliver at the next stop instead.

How It Works: Step-by-Step Train Food Order Guide

RailRestro has made the process user friendly and seamless:

Step 1: Visit the RailRestro App or Website

Open the app (available on Android and iOS) or visit official website

Step 2: Enter Your PNR Number

Your PNR fetches your train route, coach, and upcoming station list.

Step 3: Choose the Next Delivery Station

Select a convenient upcoming station where you’d like to receive the food in train.

Step 4: Browse Partner Restaurant Menus

Explore a wide selection of vegetarian, non-vegetarian, Jain, and regional meals, along with beverages and desserts.

Step 5: Place Your Train Food Order & Pay

Pay online via UPI, cards, or net banking or opt for Cash on Delivery (COD).

Step 6: Get train Food Delivery on Your Seat

RailRestro’s delivery partner meets you at the selected station and hands over the meal directly to your train seat.

What Makes This Feature Unique?

Live Train Tracking

RailRestro uses live train tracking and updates delivery partners in real time. So if your train is running late or early, the meal timing is adjusted automatically.

Wide Station Coverage

With presence in over 450+ stations including Patna, Bhopal, Surat, Pune, and Allahabad, chances are high that your next stop is covered.

Multiple Cuisines, Real Restaurants

You get food from fssai approved restaurants, offering thalis, biryani, South Indian meals, poha, puri bhaji, pizza, sandwiches, and even cakes and sweets.

Clean, Hygienic, Fresh

Each train food order is packed hygienically with safety measures, and is prepared fresh just before delivery.

Dedicated Support Team

RailRestro’s 24×7 helpline ensures help in case of train delays or delivery changes.

Why It’s a Boon for Indian Rail Passengers

Ideal for Families: Traveling with kids or elders? This service ensures that no one has to skip meals.

Traveling with kids or elders? This service ensures that no one has to skip meals. Solo or Business Travelers: Skip the hustle of vendors and enjoy hassle-free, personalized meals.

Skip the hustle of vendors and enjoy hassle-free, personalized meals. Safe & Clean: In a time when hygiene is a top priority, this service is a safe alternative to random food stalls.

Top Stations with Next Station Food Delivery

RailRestro delivers food on all major railway routes. Some top stations for next-station orders include:

Nagpur Junction

Vijayawada Junction

Surat Railway Station

Kanpur Central

Itarsi Junction

Bhubaneswar Railway Station

Jaipur Junction

Pune Junction

Ahmedabad Junction and many more

Tips for Smooth Ordering

Place your train food order at least 45-30 minutes before the next station.

at least 45-30 minutes before the next station. Keep your phone handy for delivery coordination.

Ensure your PNR is valid and correctly entered.

Inform the delivery partner about your coach and seat if changed.

Conclusion: Convenience on the Rails

With the introduction of train food delivery at the next station, RailRestro has truly redefined the dining experience for Indian train travelers. Whether you miss a meal or change your mind last minute, RailRestro ensures you never compromise on taste, hygiene, or comfort.

No more settling for chips or biscuits. No more waiting for the next big junction. Just open RailRestro, order, and enjoy food happiness on wheels.

Next time whenever you are planning to travel by train with a group or solo, remember that your next delicious meal is just one station away.

Visit the official website or download the app to try it yourself!

Advertisement

Advertisement