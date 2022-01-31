Video: Students pelting stones at school bus in Nagpur

Nagpur: The protest called by social media influencer Hindustani Bhau, wreaked havoc on Monday with class X and XII students turning to hooliganism. Students, after being chased by police, were caught pelting stones at a stationary school bus behind Rajabaksha area under Imamwada Police Station on CCTV.

Notably, misguided by the video of social media influencer Hindustani Bhau, class X and XII students organised a protest in Nagpur. Some students reportedly broke the glasses of a Star Bus and also tried to disrupt vehicular movement as a part of an agitation demanding Online-examination.

Earlier, students in large numbers gathered at various spots under Imamwada, Ajni and Ganeshpeth Police Station. Some students reportedly attacked a Star Bus near Krida Chowk under Ajni Police Station and broke it’s glasses. The students also staged a protest near VR Mall. A large number of cops were also deployed on this occasion. Cops were trying to establish some dialogue with the students.

watch video here: