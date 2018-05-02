Miscreants torch two cars in Nandanvan

Nagpur: Unidentified miscreants torched two cars parked in front of a house in Nandanvan police jurisdiction on Monday evening. The motive behind the arson has not been ascertained immediately.

A resident of Plot No. 236, Ekta Industries, Small Factory Area, Old Bagadganj, Pritampalsingh Gurudayalsingh Hanspal (51), in his complaint said that he had parked his Maruti Vitara Brezza car (MH-49/AE 0408) in front of his house on Monday.

His friend had also parked his Tata Nano car (MP-50/C 2928) at the same spot. Between 5 and 6 pm, some unidentified miscreants torched the two cars for unknown reasons.

Nandanvan Woman PSI Mane has registered a case under Section 435 of the IPC and searching for the accused.



