Miscreants extort ₹30L from Anup Nagriya by doling out threats in Tehsil, booked

Nagpur: Tehsil Police have booked three men allegedly for threatening a man in police custody and extorting ₹30 Lakh from him on January 31. Based on the complaint lodged by Anup Maneshchand Nagriya, cops have booked accused identified as Manoj Wanjani, Ashok Wanjani and Saurabh Keswani.

According to police sources, Nagriya has been arrested in an offence registered at Lakadganj Police Station on January 27. Following which the accused Wanjani brothers approached him with threat. The accused duo had threat Nagriya that if he wants to get out, he should pay the accused duo ₹60 Lakh. Else, the accused duo in association with Keswani would their contacts to keep Nagriya in the lockup. Terrified of which, Nagriya then paid them ₹30 Lakh for his safety on January 31.

Based on the complaint lodged by complainant, cops have booked accused trio under Sections 384, 34 of the IPC. Further investigations are on.