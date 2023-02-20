Miscreants attack Owaisi’s Delhi home

Unidentified miscreants pelted stones at the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s residence in the national capital, damaging windows on Sunday evening, the police said.

The incident occurred at Owaisi’s residence at Ashoka Road area in New Delhi at around 5.30pm. The Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad said it was the fourth such incident since 2014.

“My Delhi residence has been attacked again. This is the fourth incident since 2014. Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. @DelhiPolice must catch them immediately,” Owaisi tweeted.

Owaisi said he was informed about the attack by his domestic help following his return from Jaipur.

Owaisi also posted a video clip on social media showing the broken windows.

Its concerning that this has happened in a so-called high security zone. Ive submitted a complaint to the cops & theyve reached my residence, the AIMIM chief said in a tweet.

