Nagpur: A police constable who attempted suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at the bungalow of Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Harssh Poddar in Jamtha is now out of danger, confirmed SP Poddar on Tuesday, January 21. The incident, which occurred early Saturday, January 18 morning, had sent shockwaves through the Police Department.

The injured constable, Vishal Tumsare (50), a resident of Jaitala, reportedly attempted suicide due to financial distress caused by significant stock market losses. Tumsare, who was posted at SP Poddar’s residence in Vrindavan City, Jamtha, used his service self-loading rifle (SLR) to shoot himself near the neck around 5:45 am.

Hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed to the scene and found Tumsare injured and bleeding heavily. The constable was rushed to AIIMS in MIHAN, where he was admitted to the ICU.

Initially critical, Tumsare’s condition has now stabilized. Doctors continue to monitor his recovery closely, SP Poddar informed the media.

SP Rural Harssh Poddar informed AIIMS to prepare to treat a cop shot with a powerful SLR bullet that had pierced through his chin and exited from the temple. The AIIMS trauma and emergency teams, under expert doctors, conducted back-to-back surgeries on Tumsare to snatch him back from the jaws of death. Tumsare has been shifted to the general ward after his recovery.

As per his suicide note, Tumsare suffered a Rs 9 lakh loss in share market and was also hassled with regular domestic tiffs.

Tumsare, who joined the rural police in 2023 and posted at rural police headquarters. Subsequently, he was deployed at the SP’s residence as an armed guard. He was on night duty for which he reported at 10 pm. At around 5.30 am, the gunshot noise alerted Poddar and Tumsare’s colleague on guard duty in the next room. The SP and another police guard were shocked to see Tumsare bleeding profusely.

Poddar was surprised as there were no disciplinary issues with Tumsare. “It was shocking for us as Tumsare had no duty-related or disciplinary issues. The suicide note made it clear about his mental stress over the financial loss he incurred,” the SP said, adding that every attempt was made to ensure the golden hour intervention was available at the earliest including timely medical intervention.