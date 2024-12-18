Minorities Rights Day” observed in Central India Group of Institutions

Advertisement













Nagpur : The 18th December was observed as “Minorities Rights Day” by Central India Group of Institutions functioning under the ageis of Mehmuda Shikshan Mahila Gramin Vikas Bahuddeshiya Sanstha’s Nagpur in its College Campus at Lonara today,

Former Cabinet Minister Dr. Anees Ahmed served as the program’s chief guest and gave a briefing to the audience about the event’s importance to Indian citizens’ fundamental rights with special reference to cultural and educational rights. Ahmed also raised apprehensions about the Articles 15, 29 and 30 of the Indian Constitution, which safeguard minorities’ rights by guaranteeing that they can preserve their language, script, and culture and that they can be admitted to schools without facing discrimination on the basis of caste, race, religion, language, or sex. He also mentioned that minorities have the freedom to create and manage the schools of their choosing and to teach their children in their native tongue. Ahmed also told the audience that we all want the government to uphold the constitution and forbid discrimination against minorities.

S.M. Rajan, Director of Central India College of Law. Mrs. Pallavi Bhave Principal Central India College of Law, Mr. Tushar Meshram, Director, Skill Development, Dr. Sayyad Sajauddin Gulab (Principal, Central India College of Pharmacy), Mr. Madankumer Kadwe (Principal CIIP), Mrs. Arfa sultana (Principal, AMCES IOP), Mr. Syed Abdul Majeed MSMGVBS sanstha’s representative, Dr. Yasmin Siddiqui.

Principal of Central India Adhyapak Mahavidyalaya, Dr. Swati Raut, Principal of Central India College of Education and Dr. Seema Chikhale, Principal of Central India Women’s College of Education, B.Ed. (SNDT) College, Dr. Sumati Deodhar, Principal Central India Nursing the College were prominently present on the occasion. Dr. Sayyad sajauddin underscored his significant contributions to secular education and social emancipation proclaimed the Declaration on the Rights of Persons Belonging to National or Ethnic, Religious, and Linguistic Minorities.

The programme was conducted by Prof. Iftesham Ansari, Central India College of Pharmacy and vote of thanks was proposed by Asst Prof. Charlete Paul Central India Nursing College, Large number of students and staff were present on the occasion.