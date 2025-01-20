Minor son strangles drunkard father to death in Hudkeshwar, Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: A shocking incident unfolded on Sunday, January 19 night in Ingole Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Hudkeshwar police station in Nagpur, when a minor son strangled his drunkard father to death with a towel after enduring repeated abuse and physical assault. The incident occurred around 10:00 pm, sparking a wave of disbelief in the locality.

The deceased father, identified as Mukesh Shankarao Shende (57), resided in Ingole Nagar.

Gold Rate Monday 20 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 79,600 /- Gold 22 KT 74,000 /- Silver / Kg 91,600 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to police sources, his son is a 10th-grade student, and his wife, Urmila, works as a domestic helper. On Sunday evening, around 7:00 pm, Mukesh returned home after consuming alcohol and immediately began verbally abusing and assaulting his wife and son, as was his usual behaviour. After the attack, he left the house to drink again.

Later that night, Mukesh returned home around 10:00 pm, where he found his wife and son having dinner. He resumed his abusive behaviour, which provoked his son. In a fit of anger, the son pushed Mukesh onto the bed and strangled him with a towel. Mukesh began bleeding from his nose, and after a brief struggle, his son let go of the towel, but Mukesh succumbed to the strangulation.

The son, realizing that his father had died, went to his friend for assistance. The friend then accompanied him to Hudkeshwar Police Station, where they reported the incident.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police detained Urmila and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Based on a complaint filed by Mukesh’s cousin, Mangesh Wamanrao Shende (51), the police registered a case and arrested both the son and his mother. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Efforts to conceal the crime

In an attempt to cover up the crime, Urmila and her son placed Mukesh’s lifeless body into a plastic bag. They also used phenyl to clean up the bloodstains on the floor. The blood-soaked clothes and bedding were wrapped in a blanket and hidden in the bathroom. The son had planned to dispose of the body with the help of his friend.

Mukesh Shende had a history of alcohol addiction, which led to daily altercations at home. Under the influence of alcohol, he would frequently engage in verbal abuse and physical violence against his wife and son. Over time, both his wife and son grew weary of the constant abuse, which ultimately led the son to take drastic action by strangling his father.

The case has raised several concerns about the long-term effects of domestic violence and the extreme measures individuals may resort to when subjected to prolonged abuse. The police are continuing their investigation into the incident.