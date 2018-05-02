Minor son of Rajnandgaon businessman kidnapped, deserted in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a sensational incident, a minor son of a businessman was kidnapped in Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) for ransom. But the abductors, it seems, developed cold feet and deserted the boy in Nagpur before absconding. On getting the information, a team of Rajnandgaon police reached Nagpur and took custody of the minor boy. Now, he was being taken to his parents.

It may be recalled that the minor son of the businessman who runs a dhaba on National Highway in Somni police jurisdiction was kidnapped by some unidentified persons. The accused later phoned the mother of the boy and demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh for releasing him. The kidnappers had told the mother that the phone of Bhaiyya (boy’s father) is not being connected. Make an arrangement for Rs 50 lakh ransom for release of her son, the kidnappers had said.

But in a surprise development, the kidnappers released the boy in Nagpur and then went absconding. Police took custody of the boy who had boarded a bus for going to Rajnandgaon. Cops have launched a manhunt to nab the abductors.





