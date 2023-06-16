Minor girl hurt in cylinder blast near Orange City Hospital

Nagpur: A minor girl suffered injuries after a two-storeyed house at Danteshwari Slums near Orange City Hospital & Research Institute caught fire leading to explosion of a LPG cylinder on Thursday evening. Household goods, including refrigerator, utensils and mattresses, were gutted in the fire.

The house owners Vitthal Shankar Madavi and Shankar Madavi suffered huge losses. Fire broke out on the second floor of the house on Thursday evening. Soon it engulfed the entire building leading to an explosion of the LPG cylinder kept in the kitchen. Ten-year old Gungun Rajesh Madavi suffered injuries. She was rushed to Swasthyam Superspeciality Hospital at Vivekanand Nagar.

A team of firefighters rushed to the spot. Two fire tenders were pressed into service. Firefighters extinguished the flames and prevented the fire from spreading to the adjacent houses. However, the exact cause behind the fire could not be ascertained so far.

