    Published On : Thu, Mar 25th, 2021
    Milind Soman tests positive for COVID-19

    Actor-model Milind Soman on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine.

    The 55-year-old actor shared his health update on Twitter.

    “Tested positive. #Quarantine,” Soman wrote.

    The actor was last seen on the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 series Paurashpur, which started streaming in December.

    Earlier in the day, actor R Madhavan also said he has tested positive for COVID-19, adding he was “recovering well”.

    Recently, several other Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee and Satish Kaushik contracted the virus.

