Milind Soman tests positive for COVID-19
Actor-model Milind Soman on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine.
The 55-year-old actor shared his health update on Twitter.
“Tested positive. #Quarantine,” Soman wrote.
The actor was last seen on the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 series Paurashpur, which started streaming in December.
Earlier in the day, actor R Madhavan also said he has tested positive for COVID-19, adding he was “recovering well”.
Recently, several other Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee and Satish Kaushik contracted the virus.