Milestone feat: AIIMS Nagpur successfully performs first open-heart surgery

On September 27, 2023, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur celebrated a remarkable milestone by successfully performing its first open-heart surgery. The procedure aimed to correct an atrial septal defect, a congenital heart condition that demands prompt intervention. This intricate surgery was executed with precision and care, demonstrating AIIMS Nagpur’s dedication to advanced medical care and surgical expertise.

The fortunate patient, whose identity remains confidential, hails from Chandrapur and comes from a financially disadvantaged background. Their access to this life-saving procedure was made possible through the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY), a government healthcare initiative that provides free medical services to eligible beneficiaries.

AIIMS Nagpur’s successful completion of this open-heart surgery underscores its commitment to advancing healthcare services in the region. Notably, AIIMS Nagpur is now only the second government healthcare facility in Nagpur, following the Super Specialty Hospital (SSH) affiliated with the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), to offer open-heart surgery procedures.

The patient, following the successful surgery, has been transferred out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is making significant progress in their recovery. Attending physicians and medical professionals anticipate the patient’s discharge in the near future.

Dr Manish Shrigiriwar, Officiating Medical Superintendent, played a key role in coordinating and ensuring the patient’s well-being. The surgery was led by Dr Siddharth Dubhashi, Head of the Department of General Surgery, along with a team including Dr Pravin Salunkhe, Dr Hemant Bodhankar, and Dr Frankleena Parage of the Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery (CVTS) Department. The anaesthesia team, comprising Dr Amrusha Raipure, Dr Sucheta Meshram, and Dr Omshubham Asai, ensured the patient’s comfort throughout the procedure.

Dr Arijit Kumar Ghosh, HoD, cardiology, played a crucial role in the pre-operative and post-operative care of the patient, overseeing the cardiac aspects of the surgery. Perfusionist Dr Vijaya Lanje and the dedicated nursing staff and technicians provided invaluable support during the surgery and recovery process.

Executive Director of AIIMS Dr M H Rao urged the public to take advantage of the world-class super specialty healthcare services offered by AIIMS, Nagpur.

