MIHAN Special Economic Zone signs Memorandum of Cooperation with CIDC, Construction Industry Development Council and Maha Metro in Nagpur

MIHAN Special Economic Zone (SEZ) has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with CIDC, Construction Industry Development Council and Maha Metro, at the Maha Metro office in Nagpur today. Senior officials of MIHAN SEZ and Mahametrio were present on the occasion. Both the organisations have joined hands with the Construction Industry Development Council, the Apex organisation established by NITI Aayog , Government of India and Infrastructure Industry.

Advertisement

The initiative is focused at utilising the synergy, to enhance effectively the outreach and transportation systems, while development of the Special Economic zone to encourage Business houses, of the Nation, and also those coming from International Markets, to nurture economic growth and development, while generating employment opportunities for our youth, to enable the Nation acquire the status of Vishwaguru.

An integrated work plan shall be deliberated during the National Assembly of Industry Captains of the Nation during 10th to 12nd April 2023, in Delhi , in India Construction Meet 2023 conference and exhibition, where several works and Infrastructure Ministry representatives from the SE Asian Countries, SAARC Regions, and also from Europe as well as North America are expected to join.

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of MIHAN and the leading chambers of commerce of the region shall be integral to this initiative.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement