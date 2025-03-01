MIHAN: A Lost Dream for Nagpur’s Youth?

Nagpur – Once envisioned as a game-changer for Vidarbha’s economy, the Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN) was expected to create thousands of jobs and establish the city as a major industrial hub. However, two decades later, the project has yet to reach its full potential. Has MIHAN turned into an unfulfilled dream for Nagpur’s youth?

Big Promises, Small Reality

MIHAN was designed as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to attract IT companies, manufacturing industries, the aviation sector, and logistics businesses. The project was expected to generate massive employment opportunities.

However, the ground reality tells a different story:

As of 2025, only 50 companies are operational in the MIHAN SEZ, far fewer than originally projected. Many big investors acquired land but have yet to start operations.

in the MIHAN SEZ, far fewer than originally projected. Many big investors acquired land but have yet to start operations. Boeing’s highly anticipated Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility has not reached full-scale functionality.

Companies like Infosys and TCS have set up offices, but the number of jobs they have created falls short of initial expectations.

What Happened to the Employment Promises?

According to government data, MIHAN has created over 109,000 direct and indirect jobs since 2014. However, most of these jobs are in low-skilled sectors like logistics, security, and support services.

The high-skilled employment that was expected—particularly in IT and aviation—has not materialized. Many companies prefer hiring from metropolitan cities rather than locally, due to a lack of specialized skills among Nagpur’s youth.

A young engineer, Amit Kumar, who works in MIHAN, shares his perspective:

“We expected MIHAN to provide IT jobs like Bengaluru and Pune, but the number of opportunities is very limited.”

Challenges Holding MIHAN Back

Several factors have slowed MIHAN’s progress:

Land Acquisition and Bureaucratic Delays – Many companies were allocated land but have yet to utilize it fully. Incomplete Infrastructure – Delayed development of roads, transportation, and other essential services has reduced investor interest. Policy Instability – The administration has struggled to provide consistent incentives and facilities to attract large-scale investors.

Is MIHAN a Complete Failure?

Not entirely. Recent developments, including Nagpur Metro expansion, new electric bus routes, and a six-lane flyover project, aim to improve MIHAN’s accessibility and infrastructure.

The government also claims that over 200,000 jobs will be created in the next three years as part of renewed efforts to attract investment.

The Way Forward

Experts believe that MIHAN still has the potential to succeed if the government focuses on:

Implementing transparent investment policies

Prioritizing skill development programs for local youth

Ensuring faster infrastructure development

The question remains—will MIHAN finally fulfill its promise and transform Nagpur’s future, or will it remain an unfulfilled dream for the city’s youth?