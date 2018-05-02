Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sun, May 3rd, 2020

    Migrants arrives at Nagpur Rly Stn , Special train to Lucknow leaves at 6 pm

    Nagpur: The Nagpur Division of Central Railway will run a Shramik special 24-coach train on Sunday evening from Nagpur to Lucknow for migrants who have been stranded in and around the city.

    Sources said all the modalities were finalised on Sunday at a meeting between divisional commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar and divisional railway manager (DRM) Somesh Kumar, senior divisional commercial manager (SrDCM) Krishnath Patil, and railway security commandant Ashutosh Pandey.

    “We are only accepting passengers brought and facilitated by the district administration. The migrant special train will leave Nagpur at 6pm. The Lucknow administration will take care of the passengers when the train reaches there tomorrow,” said officials.

    On Saturday, the Indian Railways operated ten trains to ferry over 10,000 migrants to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

    Sources said at least 1,200 plus migrants will be shifted. The administration will bring them in buses after thermal scanning and completing formalities. “We have already issued tickets in bulk depending on the list. At railway station these migrants will be allowed inside after showing these tickets,” said officials.

    “The train will run end to end but will stop on its way for change over of staff. In one coach, at least 54 passengers will be accommodated and social distancing will be maintained. The passengers will be provided with water bottle and food packets before boarding the train. On way IRCTC will supply food. The train will cover 974km distance via Jhansi and Kanpur in 18 hours and reach at 8 am next day,” said sources.

    Meanwhile, another train will bring migrants from Chandrapur stranded in Vijaywada and suburbs tomorrow.


