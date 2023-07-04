Middle-aged man drowns in swimming pool at Hotel Pride in Nagpur

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed at Hotel Pride, located near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport on Wardha Road, on Tuesday, after a middle-aged man reportedly drowned in the hotel swimming pool under suspicious circumstances.

The deceased has been identified as Sushant Madhusudan Dhopte (51), a resident of Meghare Layout, Manish Nagar.

Advertisement

According to police sources, Dhopte owned a fabrication business and used to travel to Hotel Pride along with his son Shaurya (12) and daughter Shagun (17) for swimming. They were accompanied by a trainer who would be present during their swimming practice.

On Tuesday, Dhopte, as usual, reached Hotel Pride along with his son and daughter. They enjoyed a swimming session. However, suddenly, Dhopte reportedly drowned in the pool. Ironically, both his son and daughter, along with the trainer, had left during the same time, leaving no clues regarding his death.

Sonegaon Police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting further investigations.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement