MIDC police use honey trap to nab burglar in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: MIDC police used a honey trap to nab a thief and recovered stolen material worth Rs 1 lakh from his possession.

The accused, who landed in the MIDC police’s honey trap, has been identified as Ankesh alias Tobo Ramsingh Pal (19), a resident of Ward No. 4, Neeldoh, MIDC.

Tobo and a juvenile had stolen material from a company on March 26. An offence was registered at MIDC police station on the complaint of Sanjay Ratankumar Choudhary (53), a resident of Plot No. 85, Sahakar Nagar, Khamla.

During the investigation, the police identified Tobo’s involvement. However, he started giving slips to the police as he was continuously changing his hiding locations. The police studied his Call Detail Record (CDR) and learnt that Tobo was speaking to his two girlfriends on mobile phone. Armed with the information, the police laid a honey trap to nab him.

As per the plan, a woman police constable contacted Tobo saying he wrongly dialled her number. Later, they started chatting on the phone. After gaining the confidence of Tobo, the woman constable called him to meet near Lokmanya Nagar Metro Station. When he came here, he found the cops waiting for him instead of the woman. Tobo was professionally grilled by the police. He confessed to committing four thefts so far. The police have recovered stolen material worth Rs 1 lakh from his possession.

The arrest was made by Woman PI Kalyani Humne, API Prashant Sable and staff, including Sanjay Pande, Deepak Thakur, Jitendra Kharpuria, Ismile Nawrangabade, Pankaj Mishra, Anand Kendre and others under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone II Lohit Matani and ACP Pravin Tejale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement