MIDC Police Seize Illicit Liquor Worth ₹12,960 on ‘No Liquor Day’

Nagpur, March 3: MIDC Police Station officials seized illicit liquor during a special drive conducted on the occasion of ‘No Liquor Day’ on Holi.
Acting on specific information, police conducted a raid in Sangharsh Nagar under MIDC Police Station limits and apprehended a person who was allegedly selling liquor without a valid permit. During the operation, police recovered 283 bottles of illicit liquor worth ₹12,960 from the accused.
The accused has been identified as Shyamrao R. Vimalkar.
MIDC Police registered an offence against the accused under Section 65(B) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, and further investigation is underway.
The action was taken by MIDC Police Station, Nagpur, under the jurisdiction of DCP Zone-1, Nagpur City Police.
