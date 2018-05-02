MIDC police nab gang of 3 robbers planning dacoity

Nagpur: MIDC police have foiled imminent dacoity bid by arresting a gang of three armed robbers near Isasani Crematorium on Tuesday night. Though two accused managed to flee the spot taking advantage of the dark, three members of the gang were nabbed. Cops have also seized swords, knives, nylon rope, and other materials from the possession of accused.

During the night patrolling duty, Naik Police Constable (NPC) Nitin Dyaneshwar Bobde of MIDC police received secret information about the gang assembled near Isasani Crematorium. Acting swiftly on the information, the squad of MIDC police rushed to the spot and surrounded a group of five men at around 11.30 pm. However, two accused managed to flee from the spot owing to dark but three men were nabbed. On asking the reason behind assembling at this odd time of an hour, the youth failed to give any satisfactory reply. Following this cops searched them and found swords, knife, ropes and other weapons in their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Pawan Ashok Vaidya (23), a resident of Bahujan Nagar, Vikas Rampal Walmik (25), a resident of Rajiv Nagar, and Sagarsingh Kapursingh Bavri (20), a resident of Suraj Nagar. The absconding accused are Motha Nasu, and Kalim Sheikh, both residents of Rajiv Nagar.

MIDC police have booked all the accused under Sections 399, 402 of the IPC read with Sub-Section 4/25 of the Indian Arms Act and Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.