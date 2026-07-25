Drunk Men Create Ruckus at MIDC Hingna Restaurant,

Advertisement

Nagpur: A serious incident of alleged violence and public disorder was reported at a reputed restaurant in the MIDC Hingna area after two allegedly intoxicated men created chaos on the premises and nearby road.

According to the restaurant management, the incident began when the two men allegedly chased a water tanker driver into the restaurant premises. When the security staff intervened, the accused allegedly assaulted a male security guard and verbally abused, intimidated, and attempted to outrage the modesty of a female security guard.

Gold Rate July 23 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 45,900 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,35,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,27,000/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The restaurant manager, who reportedly tried to calm the situation, was also allegedly assaulted and threatened with dire consequences.

The management further alleged that the accused blocked the restaurant entrance by lying on the ground, preventing customers from entering and exiting the premises. They also allegedly assaulted some patrons and later moved onto the main MIDC road, where they reportedly disrupted traffic by lying in front of moving vehicles, creating a hazardous situation for commuters.

Advertisement

In a serious allegation against the police, the restaurant management claimed that although officers detained the two men, they were released approximately 100 meters away from the spot without an FIR being registered. The management has termed the action as negligence and has sought intervention from senior Nagpur Police officials.

The restaurant has urged the police to register an FIR under the appropriate legal provisions, take strict action against the accused, and investigate the alleged procedural lapse in handling the incident.

No official statement has yet been issued by Nagpur Police regarding the allegations, and the matter remains under investigation.

Advertisement

धर्मेंद्र प्रधान के इस्तीफे से लड़ाई नहीं रुकेगी #StudentProtest #Congress #Trending #NEETScam... Instagram पर Part Time Job के नाम पर ₹6.84 लाख की ठगी... ₹150 के लालच में चाकू से हमला! #NagpurCrime #Crime #ERickshaw #PoliceAction #CCTV... पार्किंग विवाद ने लिया हिंसक रूप! #NagpurNews #Crime #ParkingDispute #VikasThakre #PoliceAction रॉन्ग साइड से आई मौत! #Accident #HighwayAccident #NagpurNews #MaharashtraNews #TruckAccident #news RSS मुख्यालय को लेकर X पर भ्रामक पोस्ट करने का आरोप #vidarbhanews...

×