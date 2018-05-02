MIDC cops bust honey trapping gang who looted Koradi man

Nagpur: In a significant action against the flourishing honey trap incidents in the city, MIDC police on Monday arrested three youths allegedly for abducting and looting a Koradi-based man by honey trapping him. The accused had reportedly held the man captive for four hours in his car and looted ₹ 93,000 cash on Friday. Following which the complainant approached MIDC cops.

During the investigation, the cops found out that the complainant was “honey trapped”.

The complainant came in contact with one Riya alias Pallavi alias Priya alias Shweta Rangdale who promised him physical pleasure in exchange of quick bucks. Shweta reportedly called him near Hingna on Friday noon, where accused Rajat Thakur, Sumit Vyankatrao Parihar (21), Gullu Bateshwar Mandal (22), all residents of Vaishali Nagar, Hingna road and Tushar Ashok Jagtap (19), a resident of Amar Nagar pounced on the man.

The accused first sought Rs 8 lakh ransom. When Arya expressed incapability to give away the hefty amount, the accused reportedly snatched his wallet and took Rs 3,000 cash. The accused who held him captive for four hours, later, took his ATM card and withdraw Rs 90,000 from his account and also asked him to call his friend to handover Rs 50,000 to Shweta at Mangalmurti Chowk. The man was released after, before a accused threatened him to remain silent.

The complainant later approached, MIDC cops who managed to nab accused Parihar (21), Mandal (22) and Jagtap (19), within 24 hours.