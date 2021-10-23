MIDC cops arrest youth for raping teenage girl on marriage pretext

Nagpur: MIDC police have arrested a youth on the charges of raping a teenage girl on the pretext of marriage.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sandeep Ramu Pancheshwar (21), resident of MIDC police area.

The accused, Sandeep lured the 17-year old girl, staying in the same area, with a marriage promise. On this pretext, Sandeep exploited the teenage girl sexually frequently between December 1, 2020 and January 21, 2021. However, later the accused refused to marry the victim girl.

MIDC API Sharda Bhople, based the girl’s complaint, booked the accused Sandeep Pancheshwar under Section 376(2)(N) of the IPC read with Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and put him behind the bars. Further probe is underway.