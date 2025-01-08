Midas Hospital performs first deceased Donor Liver Transplant Surgery

Advertisement













Nagpur: Midas Hospital, a leading healthcare brand in gastroenterology, has now become the trusted destination for the Liver Transplant Surgery in Central India Region. Midas Hospital is proud to announce a significant milestone in its healthcare journey; the successful completion of its first-ever Deceased Donor Liver Transplant Surgery. The life-saving procedure was performed on a 39-year-old male patient from Nashik, who had been battling Chronic Liver Disease (CLD)/Liver Cirrhosis since 2020.

The patient’s medical journey included periodic endoscopies and multiple admissions for management of complications of liver cirrhosis. He eventually underwent a successful deceased donor Liver Transplant at Midas Hospital.

With decades of trust in gastroenterology and numerous complex GI surgeries, Midas Hospital has now expanded its expertise to liver transplantation, becoming a centre for liver transplant procedures in the region.

Gold Rate Wednesday 07 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 77,400 /- Gold 22 KT 72,400 /- Silver / Kg 89,900 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The successful transplant was carried out by a highly skilled multidisciplinary team, including Dr. Ravi Mohanka, Liver Transplant Surgeon, Dr. Saurabh Mukewar, Senior Gastroenterologist and Liver Transplant Physician, Dr. Tushar Madke – Hepatologist, Dr. Sunil Lanjewar, Dr. Ayushma Jejani, Senior Anaesthetist, Dr. Amay Panchwagh, Dr. Vinayak Nikam, and Dr. Aditya Kunthe. Their combined expertise and dedication were integral to the success of the procedure.

After the successful transplant surgery, even the wife of the patient took sigh of relief as they were desperately waiting for this moment for a long time. The patient’s wife said, “I really don’t have words to express my happiness. We are deeply grateful to the entire team of Liver Transplant Surgery, the Hospital staff members including Transplant Coordinators for extending the much needed help at the nick of the time. I very humbled to see my husband getting another lease of life due to hard efforts by all the hospital team members”.

Dr. Ravi Mohanka, the Leading Liver Transplant Surgeon opined, “This is the moment for all of us and for the citizens on Central India as we were poised to witness the successful beginning of Liver Transplant Surgery Program at Midas Hospital, Nagpur. Being known for a trusted destination for Gastroenterology, Midas Hospital has now initiated their journey towards excellence in the field”.

Dr. Shrikant Mukewar, Director of Midas Hospital, expressed, “Successfully performing our first deceased donor Liver Transplant is a proud moment for Midas Hospital. This achievement highlights our commitment to advancing healthcare in Nagpur and offering hope to patients with complex liver diseases. We remain determined to continue elevating medical care in the region.”

This landmark surgery, along with Midas Hospital’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced medical technologies, marks the beginning of a new chapter in delivering world-class care to patients suffering from liver diseases.