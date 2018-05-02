Microsoft and Intel help SMBs achieve more with modern devices

Windows 10 Pro modern devices powered by the Intel vPro® platform enhance productivity, security and manageability

New Delhi, – Microsoft and Intel today announced the availability of a range of Windows 10 Pro devices powered by the Intel vPro® platform for small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India. Whether in remote or hybrid working models, modern devices can help employees stay connected and productive, safeguard against security threats and manage remote deployments in a fast and flexible manner. Understanding the significant challenges that SMBs face with 4+ years or older PCs in terms of performance, productivity, security and manageability, this new range of modern devices provides them the agility for adapting to a constantly changing world.

Farhana Haque, Group Director – Devices, Microsoft India, said, “As small and medium businesses in the country embrace hybrid models of working, investments in modern technology are accelerating. Businesses today need systems that are robust yet flexible to handle the evolution of the new normal. The new line of modern Windows 10 Pro devices powered by the Intel vPro® platform will give employees the tools to work confidently and securely and help them rise to any challenge. Improving workforce productivity, enhancing security and reducing overall costs are top of mind for SMBs and refreshing older devices periodically can truly help them do more.”

Be more productive:

According to a 2019 TechAisle survey of nearly 2000 SMBs in India, organizations with PCs that are 4+ years old and running older OS experienced more than double productivity losses as compared to newer PCs. Windows 10 Pro devices powered by the Intel vPro® platform help:

Multitask seamlessly across apps by up to 35% faster[1] [2]

Use applications remotely without issues, reducing app performance by up to 3x[3]

Increase overall performance by up to 40%[4]

Collaborate and communicate with ease on Microsoft Teams

Explore Microsoft Edge, the web browser with world-class compatibility, performance, control, and security

Safeguard business:

Respondents to the TechAisle survey regarded data protection and recovery as among their topmost IT challenges and security was the topmost feature considered during purchase. Modern devices can help:

Prevent up to 99.9%[5] of identity attacks by turning on Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)

Defend from accidental data loss by encrypting business information using Windows Information Protection (WIP)

Protect device integrity against startup attacks with Windows Defender System Guard

