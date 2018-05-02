MG Motor India and MG Nagpur Dealership donate five Hector Ambulances to Nangia Specialty Hospital

Nagpur: As an initiative of the MG SEWA, MG Motor India has donated five units of retrofitted Hector Ambulance to Nagpur’s Nangia Specialty Hospital. The COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Nagpur and the development will help a common man in availing top-quality ambulance services. The Nangia Hospital and MG Motor have come forward to offer state-of-the-art ambulance services for catering to the high during the second wave.

The ambulance services will be offered exclusively to COVID-19 patients living in Nagpur. The flag off was done by the Minister for Road Transport & Highways and the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the Government of India, Honorable Shri Nitin Gadkari, to boost healthcare infrastructure in the city.

The Hector Ambulances are custom-built by MG engineers at its Halol plant. They come equipped with a medicine cabinet with a five-parameter monitor, an auto-loading stretcher, ventilator, an oxygen supply system, an alternate power backup (invertor) with additional sockets, a siren, a lightbar, and a fire extinguisher. MG has previously donated Hector Ambulances to GMERS Hospital in Vadodara and CHC Hospital in Halol.

Speaking on the initiative, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We have received positive feedback about the Hector Ambulance from GMERS in Vadodara and CHC Hospital in Halol, wherein they have added tangible value to the region’s fight against the pandemic. With MG SEWA, we are completely devoted to the needs of the community, a key MG pillar, and are now donating 5 Hector Ambulances to further their achievements of Halol, and Vadodara at large. We believe that Hector Ambulances will go a long way in serving the needs of the hour.”

The Nangia Group is bringing excellence in pre-hospital care to the people of Nagpur by introducing the fastest, the most trusted, the most tech-savvy ambulance services.

Mahesh Nangia, Dealer Principal, MG Nagpur dealership said, “The services will run under the umbrella of our hospital American Oncology Institute Nangia Speciality Hospital in collaboration with Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune. Ruby Hall has partnered with West Midland Emergency Medical Services under National Health Services, the UK to offer the best ambulance services with a commitment to save lives in a patient’s Golden Hours and Platinum Minutes. Our aim is to offer fast and reliable ambulance services to the common man of Nagpur as our small step towards fighting the pandemic.”

Anybody in Nagpur can avail of the ambulance services for a COVID-19 patient by calling 8988897888.