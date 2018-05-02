Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Thu, Mar 18th, 2021

    Met dept predicts hail & rainfall today

    Nagpur: In some respite from the rising heat, the region is expected to witness thunderstorm along with hail and rainfall.

    As per the forecast of Regional Meteorological Centre, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Wardha will witness light to moderate rainfall along with gusty winds and hail on Thursday.

    On Saturday and Sunday too, these districts are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall. The maximum temperatures are expected to drop to 32-35 degree Celsius while the minimum mercury levels will stay between 19-20 degree Celsius.

