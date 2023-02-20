“Mere Dholna Sun “Live concert Was Blend of Soothing Songs – Dr S SUttarwar

Rajnigandha Music Unlimited Nagpur and Rock star Gp Amravati has organized ” Mere Dholna Sun “, Super hit Melodious a Musical concert at Scientific Hall , Laxmi Nagar , Nagpur.

RajnigandhaabdRockstarGphas given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Huge no comments and compliments was there to the show. It was a house full show. It is unique program given byRajnigandhaGpfor journey of sweet Songs. Shreya Reddy and Rahul Ghoderao was star attaraction.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , Director of Sa Re Ga ma Cultural Gp and renowned singer from Nagpur , other dignitaries was present for the Event . ParineetaMaturkar , Umesh Kumar ,ShaileshShirbhate, KiranKhorgade, Shailaja Bade, Priya Gupta, TusharVighne, Vinod Bhoyar, R Ravindra, K NBais, Ashok Burde, Anil Advani, ArunDudeja, Pradeep Dhawale, Prakash dhole, Satish Ijmulwar, SubhashWaghmare, SushilMaske, was singers who has performed during show. Some of them are from Amravati and Chandrapur. Parineeta is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Nagpur.

Concept and organizer was ParineetaMaturkar,ShaileshShirbhate , and Anchor was Susheel Tiwari . Show was live at Scientific Hall.Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar, and other guests were present for the Concert . Music arranger was Parimal Joshi and his team.

Program starts with ” ItnishaktiHame Dena Data… Mai Hu ZumzumZumru…, Bhole O Bhole…, PukartaChala Hun Mai…, PahliBarish Mai aur tum…, TereHathon Me pahenakeChudiaya…, Tum Bin JaooKaha…, Pyar Manga Hai Tumhise…, JanamJanamKasath Hai…, Hujurewala…., SuhaniChandani Tare…, Lekar Ham DiwanaDilll, Mai Terepyar me pagal…, Deewana Hua Bada…, Mere NainaSawanBhado….Tum To Pyar Ho Sajana…And many more songs were presented by singers.

Tum to Pyar Ho Sajana… Presented by Priya Gupta and K N Bais received loud applaud from audience. Lekar Ham DiwanaDil… Presented by Parineeta and shailesh was one of the best performance during show. Title song Mere Dholna Sun… presented by Rahul and Shreya was icing on cake and received once more from audience.

During program , MrShaileshShirbhate and ParineetaMaturkar, welcome Dr. S SUttarwar and other dignitaries and thank them for blessings for RajnigandhaGp. In reply Dr. Uttarwar highlight to achievements of Rajnigandhagp and extend his best wishes to them.

Organisers welcome all viewers for joining the program. Renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program and extend their best wishes to Rajnigandha Group .

Anchor Sushil Tiwari done his job nicely. He narrate various stories in connection with songs. Viewers gave thanks to Parineeta, Shailesh and Team Rajnigandha, Rockstar for lovely organization and extend their good wishes for future of the them. Program comes to end at 9.45 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.

